UrduPoint.com

Belgian MEP Detained For Questioning In EU Graft Probe

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Belgian MEP detained for questioning in EU graft probe

Police on Friday detained a Belgian European Parliament member for questioning after searching a bank safe belonging to him as part of a probe into a bribery scandal that has rocked the EU

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Police on Friday detained a Belgian European Parliament member for questioning after searching a bank safe belonging to him as part of a probe into a bribery scandal that has rocked the EU.

Belgium's federal prosecutors said "several raids" were carried out Friday morning targeting the safe of lawmaker Marc Tarabella, 59, in the city of Liege and offices in the town hall of Anthisnes, where he is mayor.

Tarabella was "detained for questioning" and the judge overseeing the case will decide in the coming hours whether the Socialist MEP should appear before him, prosecutors said.

The parliament last week voted to lift Tarabella's immunity from prosecution, and that of Italian fellow MEP Andrea Cozzolino, following a request by Belgian investigators.

Both have insisted they are innocent and Tarabella has said he was looking forward to the chance to clear his name.

Belgium authorities already have three suspects in custody after launching raids on several addresses in December -- including those of lawmakers, ex-lawmakers and parliamentary aides -- that turned up 1.

5 million euros ($1.6 million in cash).

Those detained, and charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal organisation, include a Greek MEP Eva Kaili, who was one of the parliament's 14 vice presidents but who has since been stripped of that position.

The other two are: her boyfriend, Francesco Giorgi, who was a parliamentary aide, and former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, who founded an NGO that dealt with the parliament.

Panzeri cut a deal with prosecutors last month in return for a lighter sentence, promising to spill the beans on the countries that gave the alleged bribes and people he paid off.

Belgian media has reported that Panzeri told investigators he gave Tarabella "between 120,000 and 140,000 euros" for his aid in handling matters linked to Gulf state Qatar.

The authorities in Qatar and Morocco have denied any involvement in the case.

The so-called Qatargate scandal has sent shockwaves through the EU's institutions and caused the parliament to hastily seek reforms looking to curb outside influence.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Scandal Parliament Immunity Bank Qatar Liege Morocco Money December Criminals Media From Million

Recent Stories

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake ..

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Syria

5 minutes ago
 City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers ..

City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

8 minutes ago
 SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of med ..

SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of medical waste

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-fre ..

Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

8 minutes ago
 138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand divi ..

138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand division; Rs 10 mln fine imposed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.