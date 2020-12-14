Belgian Minister Opposes Use of Drones to Monitor COVID Breaches in Homes During Holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Drones should not carry out the systematic control of COVID-19 home-gathering violations during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Belgian Interior Minister Annelis Verlinden said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, one of the police units in the Belgian province of Limburg said that during the upcoming holidays, drones would be deployed to help control the violations of COVID-19 regulations on home gatherings.

"Letters were sent to burgomasters and heads of regions, saying that this technology can be used, for example, to assess the number of visitors on shopping streets, but not to carry out systematic control of private households," Verlinden said, as quoted by the Belgian LeSoir newspaper.

According to the COVID-19 measures in Belgium, residents who own gardens are allowed to invite up to four guests. Those living alone can invite up to two guests on Christmas day. However, for not following the rules during the celebrations, people will be fined 250 Euros ($304).

The authorities fear that the increase in the number of contacts during the holidays could lead to a new outbreak.