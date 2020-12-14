UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Minister Opposes Use Of Drones To Monitor COVID Breaches In Homes During Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

Belgian Minister Opposes Use of Drones to Monitor COVID Breaches in Homes During Holidays

Drones should not carry out the systematic control of COVID-19 home-gathering violations during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Belgian Interior Minister Annelis Verlinden said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Drones should not carry out the systematic control of COVID-19 home-gathering violations during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Belgian Interior Minister Annelis Verlinden said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, one of the police units in the Belgian province of Limburg said that during the upcoming holidays, drones would be deployed to help control the violations of COVID-19 regulations on home gatherings.

"Letters were sent to burgomasters and heads of regions, saying that this technology can be used, for example, to assess the number of visitors on shopping streets, but not to carry out systematic control of private households," Verlinden said, as quoted by the Belgian LeSoir newspaper.

According to the COVID-19 measures in Belgium, residents who own gardens are allowed to invite up to four guests. Those living alone can invite up to two guests on Christmas day. However, for not following the rules during the celebrations, people will be fined 250 Euros ($304).

The authorities fear that the increase in the number of contacts during the holidays could lead to a new outbreak.

Related Topics

Police Technology Interior Minister Christmas Holidays Lead Belgium

Recent Stories

UAE, Russia share comprehensive strategic ties: Ab ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Deputy PM discuss regi ..

11 minutes ago

Thousands of Africa Migrants at Risk as EU Program ..

46 seconds ago

Fawad urges Opposition to adopt pragmatic approach ..

47 seconds ago

PDM is playing with public lives: Kethran

49 seconds ago

DC reviews coronavirus situation

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.