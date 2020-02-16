Belgian National Diagnosed With Coronavirus Recovers - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The only Belgian national, who had been diagnosed with the new type of coronavirus upon his return from China, was discharged from hospital in connection with his recovery, the Belgian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

In early February, Belgium confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus after the Belgian who had recently returned alongside nine others from China's Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter, tested positive for the disease. All other evacuees tested negative for the virus. Belgian Health Minister Maggie De Block then said the situation was under control.

"On Friday and Saturday, the test results were negative.

This means that the person is no longer the carrier of the virus, he can leave the hospital, as there is no threat to the public," the statement said.

Several other Belgian nationals still remain in a hospital over the 15-day quarantine.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in China's Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,596 fatalities, with over 66,400 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.