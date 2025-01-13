Belgian National Strike Disrupts Flights, Trains, Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A national strike over pension reform plans severely disrupted air and rail traffic in Belgium on Monday, and affected schools.
About 40 percent of flights taking off or landing at Brussels airport -- Belgium's largest -- were cancelled, after baggage handlers, security staff and other personnel downed tools, the company operating the terminal told AFP.
Flag carrier Brussels Airlines said on Saturday it was forced to pre-emptively cancel half its Monday flights within Europe to keep long-haul routes running.
The operator of nearby Charleroi airport -- a major European hub for low-cost airline Ryanair -- cancelled all departures from Monday midday until "late in the day", citing an "unexpected significant shortage" of security agents.
Railways saw a spate of cancellations, with only one in three trains connecting major cities operating.
Many teachers -- particularly in the Dutch-speaking northern Flanders region, where Federal authorities have a say over education -- joined the walkout, according to the unions.
The nationwide strike was called by Belgium's three main unions to protest against pension cuts that might be enacted by the incoming government.
Belgian parties are still in talks to form a new federal administration following elections in June.
The five parties negotiating to strike a coalition deal plan to raise the retirement age for railway workers and others who are now allowed to retire early, according to CSC, a trade union.
Overall "there are at least three billion (Euros) in savings planned on pensions", CSC general secretary Marie-Helene Ska told local radio RTBF.
The unions plan to hold a demonstration in Brussels during the day.
