UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Official Urges Action To Prevent Virus 'avalanche'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Belgian official urges action to prevent virus 'avalanche'

Belgium is experiencing a dangerous surge in coronavirus cases after relaxing many of its lockdown measures, health officials said Wednesday, warning of a possible second wave epidemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Belgium is experiencing a dangerous surge in coronavirus cases after relaxing many of its lockdown measures, health officials said Wednesday, warning of a possible second wave epidemic.

The Belgian national security council will meet on Thursday and could decide to postpone the next phase of the country's staggered return to normal economic and social life.

But already at a public briefing on Wednesday, officials urged residents to take better care to respect social distancing guidelines and to wash their hands more often.

"It is very important that we work together to halt this snowball effect before it provokes a new avalanche," said spokesman Boudewijn Catry.

"The situation is not without an exit, we can still change the course of events, but wemust act fast."

Related Topics

Belgium National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

2 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stockpiles drop to two-month ..

1 hour ago

Chinese university builds world's longest 3D-print ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.