Belgian official urges action to prevent virus 'avalanche'

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Belgium is experiencing a dangerous surge in coronavirus cases after relaxing many of its lockdown measures, health officials said Wednesday, warning of a possible second wave epidemic.

The Belgian national security council will meet on Thursday and could decide to postpone the next phase of the country's staggered return to normal economic and social life.

But already at a public briefing on Wednesday, officials urged residents to take better care to respect social distancing guidelines and to wash their hands more often.

"It is very important that we work together to halt this snowball effect before it provokes a new avalanche," said spokesman Boudewijn Catry.

"The situation is not without an exit, we can still change the course of events, but wemust act fast."