Belgian PM Slams 'unacceptable' Covid Protest Violence

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo on Monday denounced an "absolutely unacceptable" outbreak of violence during a 35,000-strong Brussels street protest against tougher anti-Covid measures.

Three police officers were hurt on Sunday when opponents of tougher vaccine pass rules, imposed to head off a new wave of coronavirus infections, threw stones and set fires in the city centre.

