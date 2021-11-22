Belgian PM Slams 'unacceptable' Covid Protest Violence
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:51 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo on Monday denounced an "absolutely unacceptable" outbreak of violence during a 35,000-strong Brussels street protest against tougher anti-Covid measures.
Three police officers were hurt on Sunday when opponents of tougher vaccine pass rules, imposed to head off a new wave of coronavirus infections, threw stones and set fires in the city centre.