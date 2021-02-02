UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian PM's Home Tagged With Swastikas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:13 AM

Belgian PM's home tagged with swastikas

The home of Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was tagged with several spray-painted swastikas, triggering a investigation on Monday by authorities

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The home of Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was tagged with several spray-painted swastikas, triggering a investigation on Monday by authorities.

De Croo deplored what he called "an attempt to intimidate his family and children", according to a statement issued by his office.

His residence is located in the Flanders town of Brakel, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Brussels on the border with the French-speaking Walloon region.

According to media reports, demonstrators had gathered in the town on Saturday at the call of the Flemish far-right movement "Ons Land" (Our Country), but police prevented them from approaching the home.

Investigators on Monday had not established a link between the demonstration and the Nazi symbols left on the house's white facade late Sunday or early Monday.

"An investigation is under way into the case," a spokeswoman for the East Flanders public prosecutor's office told AFP.

A total of seven swastikas were daubed in light green paint on the facade and letterbox of De Croo's family home, the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported, showing images on its website.

The vandalism comes as the Belgian government faces a series of criticisms, including from the N-VA (Flemish Nationalists), the leading opposition party, about the allegedly undemocratic nature of the anti-Covid restrictions.

The seven-party ruling coalition led by De Croo has in particular been criticised for bypassing parliament to ban non-essential travel in and out of the country until March 1.

On Sunday in Brussels, the police briefly detained nearly 500 people to prevent several rallies against the restrictions due to the health crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament Brussels Belgium March Border Sunday Family Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

16 minutes ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

16 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

16 minutes ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.