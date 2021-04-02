UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Police Charge Thousands Of 'Festival Goers' In Brussels Park

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:50 AM

Belgian Police Charge Thousands of 'Festival Goers' in Brussels Park

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Brussels police charged thousands of mostly young people who defied coronavirus curbs to gather in a park on Thursday for a fake open-air festival.

Belgian media said 5,000 people gathered for the concert, which turned out to be an April Fool's joke, while police put the number of participants at between 1,500 and 2,000.

A Sputnik correspondent said police used water cannons to disperse the mob in the Bois de la Cambre park after they were pelted with glass bottles.

Photos published by the media showed police officers on horseback galloping through the crowd.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close told La DH newspaper that several officers had been injured by projectiles. Ambulances were called.

"I will do my best to have them [rule breakers] prosecuted. And I will send them the bill," Close tweeted.

The mayor said he understood that people needed fresh air but added that he would not tolerate such gatherings.

Belgium tightened coronavirus rules last week in a bid to stem a third wave of infections. The number of people allowed to come together outdoors was reduced to four.

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Young Brussels April Media Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

15 minutes ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

15 minutes ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

15 minutes ago

Police charge Brussels April Fool's Day 'party' cr ..

16 minutes ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Rana San ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.