Belgian Police Charge Thousands of 'Festival Goers' in Brussels Park

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Brussels police charged thousands of mostly young people who defied coronavirus curbs to gather in a park on Thursday for a fake open-air festival.

Belgian media said 5,000 people gathered for the concert, which turned out to be an April Fool's joke, while police put the number of participants at between 1,500 and 2,000.

A Sputnik correspondent said police used water cannons to disperse the mob in the Bois de la Cambre park after they were pelted with glass bottles.

Photos published by the media showed police officers on horseback galloping through the crowd.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close told La DH newspaper that several officers had been injured by projectiles. Ambulances were called.

"I will do my best to have them [rule breakers] prosecuted. And I will send them the bill," Close tweeted.

The mayor said he understood that people needed fresh air but added that he would not tolerate such gatherings.

Belgium tightened coronavirus rules last week in a bid to stem a third wave of infections. The number of people allowed to come together outdoors was reduced to four.