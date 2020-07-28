Belgian Police Detain Man Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Federal Parliament

A man who threw bottles filled with incendiary mixture at the building of the Belgian parliament was detained in Brussels, media reported

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A man who threw bottles filled with incendiary mixture at the building of the Belgian parliament was detained in Brussels, media reported.

According to the RTBF broadcaster, the detained person, aged 36, could be linked to ultra-right political parties.

The incident occurred in the second half of Monday. Shortly prior to the attack, Belgian special services detected posts on the man's social media where he announced his plans to stage some action at the Federal parliament.

The incident has not resulted in any injuries or significant damage to the parliament building, RTBF added.