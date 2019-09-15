Belgian Police Prevent Flemish Nationalists' March in Central Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Brussels police have prevented Flemish nationalist radicals from holding an unauthorized rally in the center of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, one of the Flemish nationalist groups said it was planning to hold a "March to Brussels" on Sunday, but the authorities banned the event to prevent unrest.

About 10 protesters gathered in the center of Brussels on Sunday. They were encircled by police forces. Several people were detained.

The police mobilized an equestrian patrol, several special forces minibuses and officers with police dogs to secure the scene.