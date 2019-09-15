UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Police Prevent Flemish Nationalists' March In Central Brussels

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Belgian Police Prevent Flemish Nationalists' March in Central Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Brussels police have prevented Flemish nationalist radicals from holding an unauthorized rally in the center of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, one of the Flemish nationalist groups said it was planning to hold a "March to Brussels" on Sunday, but the authorities banned the event to prevent unrest.

About 10 protesters gathered in the center of Brussels on Sunday. They were encircled by police forces. Several people were detained.

The police mobilized an equestrian patrol, several special forces minibuses and officers with police dogs to secure the scene.

Related Topics

Police Brussels March Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

1 hour ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

2 hours ago

Best and worst Dubai government entities to be ann ..

2 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed condoles families of martyrs Al Man ..

2 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed offers condolences to family of mar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.