Belgian Police Say Detained Man After Explosives Found in Brussels Amid EU Leaders Summit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Brussels police confirmed on Friday that they detained a man after a small amount of explosives was found in Brussels amid the EU leaders summit.

On late Thursday, local media reported that police located a small plastic bag containing explosives by the train tracks of Jette, a municipality in the Brussels-Capital Region.

"Police found a small amount of explosives yesterday in Laerbeek area [in Brussels], a suspect was placed in custody on June 21.

He was charged with production and storage of explosives," a statement from police, obtained by Sputnik, said.

Police added that the suspect was born in 1983. Within five days he will be brought before the court, which will have to decide on his further detention. The suspect's motives are unclear.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the EU leaders summit was held in Brussels. However, the place where officers found a suspicious package is located far from the city center.