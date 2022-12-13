Belgian Police Search European Parliament Building in Brussels in Corruption Case -Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Belgian police searched the European Parliament building in Brussels as part of an investigation into possible corruption in the legislature, media reported on Monday.

The raid took place as the European Parliament held a plenary session in the French city of Strasbourg, Belgian newspaper LeSoir said. The results of the investigation are yet to be disclosed.

Last week, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Persian Gulf state.

On Friday, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. The police reportedly found "bags of cash" in her home. The politician was immediately expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK). European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, in turn, decided to suspend all the powers delegated to Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.

Metsola also announced the suspension of a visa waiver report with Qatar and Kuwait, while blaming the corruption scandal on "malign actors linked to autocratic third countries."