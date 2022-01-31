Belgian, Polish Fighters to Conduct Training Flights Over Estonia This Week - Tallinn

Polish and Belgian fighter jets will conduct a series of low-altitude training flights over Estonia from Monday through Sunday as part of the NATO mission to safeguard the region's airspace, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Polish and Belgian fighter jets will conduct a series of low-altitude training flights over Estonia from Monday through Sunday as part of the NATO mission to safeguard the region's airspace, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Monday.

Belgian pilots took up the mission in early December, with their planes stationed at the Amari airbase near Tallinn. Their Polish colleagues stationed in Lithuania joined the training flights over Estonia earlier in January.

"F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters of the Belgian and Polish air forces will perform a series of low-latitude training flights over Estonia from January 31 through February 6.

The flights will take place in southwestern, southern, eastern and central Estonia at an altitude no lower than 152 meters (499 feet). They will be performed away from towns and farms, if possible, " the armed forces said in a statement.

Since 2004, NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.