Belgian Prime Minister Arrives in Ukraine for Talks on Military Aid, Grain Exports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrived in Kiev on Saturday in a show of support for Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks on military assistance and grain exports.

"Arrived in Kyiv. After the heavy bombing of recent days, we stand with the people of Ukraine. More than ever before.

With the cold winter months ahead, Belgium is releasing new humanitarian and military aid," De Croo said on social media.

Zelenskyy published a video of his meeting with De Croo on Telegram. He said the talks focused on the grain export deal and the release of assistance funding to Ukraine.

Belgium's Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Friday that the government had approved a new military support package for Ukraine that included underwater drones and mobile laboratories. The small European nation, a member of NATO, has spent 76 million Euros ($79 million) on weapons for Ukraine.