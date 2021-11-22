UrduPoint.com

Belgian Prime Minister Condems Violence Of Anti-COVID Demonstrators

The violence against police during recent demonstrations against anti-COVID-19 restrictions is unacceptable, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The violence against police during recent demonstrations against anti-COVID-19 restrictions is unacceptable, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday.

On Sunday, an anti-COVID-19 demonstration in Belgium turned violent after protesters started threw rocks and other items at police officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. Police estimated 35,000 people attended the rallies following the announcement that strict measures against COVID-19 will remain in effect until December 4. During the demonstrations, three police officers were injured and two suspects were arrested.

"The violence is not acceptable, especially against police forces and especially in such a difficult period we are experiencing now," De Croo said at a press conference.

According to De Croo, attacks on police officers are an offense and have nothing to do with freedom of opinion and expression. The prime minister noted that police are analyzing video recordings of demonstrations to find out who was perpetrating the violence.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 virus in Belgium has continued to rise since the end of September, with a daily average of COVID-19 infections over the last 7 days of 10,000 people. Starting Saturday, wearing masks is compulsory for everyone aged 10 and above. Also, limitations on gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outside were set. No more than 20% of staff can be in offices at the same time.

