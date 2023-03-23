UrduPoint.com

Belgian Prime Minister Supports EU Ban On Sales Of New Combustion Engine Cars From 2035

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 08:44 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The European Union should stick to its plans to ban the sale of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"Regarding internal combustion engines, now is not the time to have doubts. We have made a decision to move toward electrification of our transport, we have vast experience ... The strategy is correct. It should not be changed," De Croo said ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

The prime minister added that he might discuss the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the meeting in Brussels.

In February, the European Parliament passed a law that would require new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the European Union to produce zero CO2 emissions to enter the EU market from 2035 as part of the EU's fight against climate change.

Earlier this week, media reported that the European Commission was in talks with Germany over possible amendments to the law, with Berlin insisting on allowing sales of new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 if they run on e-fuels.

E-fuels are made using captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen obtained from sustainable electricity sources. Electrofuels are being developed primarily to ensure that modified versions of combustion engines can still be used in future.

