(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urged EU countries on Wednesday to avoid further escalation and stay calm after the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin on further actions amid the military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia. The president also voiced support for referendums on joining Russia announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

"I believe that we should react with the necessary calm. We should not add fuel to the flames. We should not commit provocations," De Croo said, adding that the West should continue to support Ukraine.

The prime minister also said that Belgium had provided over 55 million Euros ($55 million) in military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified on Wednesday that the partial mobilization was primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) wide line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories.

The minister specified that Russia had a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR. LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.