The facade of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo's house has been vandalized with multiple spray-painted swastikas, the RTBF public broadcaster reported on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The facade of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo's house has been vandalized with multiple spray-painted swastikas, the RTBF public broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place on Sunday night. The East Flanders prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.

Other Belgian media reported that there were a total of seven Nazi symbols spray-painted on de Croo's home in the Brakel municipality.

According to the Brussels Times newspaper, the far-right political movement Vlaanderen Ons Land on Saturday held a protest in the nearby area, however, no links have been established yet.

On Sunday, another unauthorized protest against tougher measures to combat coronavirus was suppressed by police in downtown Brussels.