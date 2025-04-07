Belgian Prince Seeks Social Security On Top Of Allowance
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) An unconventional Belgian prince will learn on Monday if he has the right to social security on top of his royal allowance after he sued for coverage -- the first time a royal has taken such action against the state in the country's nearly 200-year history.
The 61-year-old Prince Laurent, youngest of three children of the former king and queen, insists his work entitles his family to social security -- and that he is acting out of "principle" rather than for money.
Prince Laurent is no stranger to embarrassing the royal family. His long list of unwelcome antics includes likening his relatives to East Germany's Stasi secret police in 2015.
In 2018, his annual state allowance was cut by 15 percent because he met foreign dignitaries without the Federal government's approval.
It was not his first faux pas, but the punishment was unprecedented.
Laurent -- who received 388,000 Euros ($425,000) last year from state coffers and lives in his home rent-free -- insists he is not motivated by money.
"This is not about financial means but principle," he told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.
"When a migrant comes here, he registers, he has a right to it. I may be a migrant too, but one whose family established the state in place," he added.
Laurent has pointed to medical costs and his concerns over his family's financial wellbeing since the royal allowance will be cut when he dies.
The prince has had an animal welfare foundation offering free veterinary care in clinics for the past 10 years.
He says the foundation work, alongside dozens of visits representing Belgium and participation on several boards, means he has a busy schedule.
The prince believes he is entitled to social security coverage for independent entrepreneurs.
He took legal action after his application was refused. A first hearing was held in November 2024.
