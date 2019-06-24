UrduPoint.com
Belgian Prosecutors Confirm Detention Of Suspect In Preparing Attack On US Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:50 PM

Belgian Prosecutors Confirm Detention of Suspect in Preparing Attack on US Embassy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Belgian Federal prosecutors on Monday confirmed detention of a person suspected of preparing an attack on a US Embassy.

"As a result of coinciding pieces of information pointing to an attack on a US Embassy, M.G was detained on Saturday by an anti-terrorist brigade of the federal police of Brussels. He was brought in front of an examining magistrate this morning," the prosecutors said in a statement.

