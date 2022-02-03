UrduPoint.com

Belgian Prosecutors Investigating Cyberattack On Port Facilities - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:43 PM

The prosecutor's office of the northern Belgian city of Antwerp is investigating a cyberattack that disrupted the operation of some facilities in the country's ports earlier this week, the Belgian news agency Belga reported on Thursday

The attack reportedly targeted activities of port operator Sea-Invest in Antwerp and Zeebrugge. According to media reports, the attack also affected six oil terminals in Antwerp, Ghent, as well as those operated by Sea-Invest's subsidiary in Amsterdam and Terneuzen.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that its department on computer crime is investigating the incident, but refused to provide details on the matter.

