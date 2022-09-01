UrduPoint.com

Belgian Province Considers Switching Off Highway Lights To Save Energy - Head

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Belgian southern province of Wallonia will consider suspending expressway lighting to save energy, Elio Di Rupo, the province's head, said on Wednesday.

"The proposal to suspend the lighting of the highway will also be considered," Di Rupo said at a press conference, as quoted by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

The Federal authorities will save energy through a number of measures. In particular, the temperature in state institutions during the cold period will be reduced to 19 degrees Celsius (66.

2 degrees Fahrenheit). The lighting of federal buildings and monuments will be switched off from 07:00 p.m. until 06:00 a.m., according to the newspaper.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

