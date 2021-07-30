Belgian Recyclers Say Capable of Reprocessing All 50,000 Cars Damaged by Floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Belgian companies specializing in recycling vehicles which broke down say they have the ability to reuse all 50,000 cars and other means of transport damaged by floods, the country's recycling federation Febelauto said on Friday.

Heavy rainfalls hit southern Belgium in mid-July, causing deadly flooding. Forty-two people were killed by the disaster. The damage was estimated at hundreds of millions of Euros, according to the state authorities, and recovery of the submerged areas is expected to take years. Some 50,000 vehicles have to be recycled including at least 10,000 passenger cars because of the floods, according to experts.

"Last year, about 110,000 cars have gone through the recycling sector.

But in the better years, we recycled up to 170,000 [cars], so it's within our powers to recycle up to 60,000 extra vehicles," Febelauto Head Catherine Lenaerts told the Luxembourg-based RTL broadcaster.

Lenaerts noted, however, that not all the damaged vehicles would be scrapped; some of them will be bought by garage owners and restored, and some will be completely disassembled.

"Now the experts' work is vital to define what must actually be recycled," the Febelauto head added.

The Belgian media foresee an increase in used car prices in the central European country, and customers will reportedly have to wait longer for new vehicles.