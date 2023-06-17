UrduPoint.com

Belgian Resident Wins Lawsuit Against Tesla Over Frequent Car Breakdowns - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Belgian Resident Wins Lawsuit Against Tesla Over Frequent Car Breakdowns - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) A Belgian resident has won a 158,600-euro ($174,000) cash settlement from Tesla over quality issues with the Model S P100D he bought four years ago, Belgian media reported on Saturday.

The Antwerp Court of Appeal confirmed "the existence of significant defects in terms of driving comfort and safety," Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported.

In particular, the car owner complained about faulty sensors, the braking system and defects in the display screen. The presence of defects was confirmed by experts, the media reported.

The court also criticized the carmaker's lack of cooperation during the trial, the newspaper said.

Tesla's representatives plan to appeal the decision to the Court of Cassation.

Related Topics

Car Media From Tesla Court

Recent Stories

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

1 hour ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

2 hours ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

3 hours ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.