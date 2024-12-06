Open Menu

Belgian Rider ‘Verwimp’ Wins Dressage Cup Class Of Equestrian Federation 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Belgian Rider ‘Verwimp’ Wins Dressage Cup Class of Equestrian Federation 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Belgian Olympic dressage rider Jorinde Verwimp claimed victory in the first class for the one-star category of the 2024 Saudi Equestrian Federation Cup Dressage Championship, held at the "Jump Saudi" venue in Al-Janadriyah.

Ali Al-Sahli, head of the technical committees at the Saudi Equestrian Federation, awarded the top three riders.

Verwimp won the title with an impressive score of 73.431 points riding Vicount de Reves. Palestinian dressage athlete Aleksandra Maksakova took second place with 69.

853 points on Emmy 9, while Indian rider Divyakriti Singh came third with 69.804 points on Adrenaline Vervoed.

The championship concludes tomorrow with the final class, where riders aim to accumulate the highest points to secure the top rankings.

The Saudi Equestrian Federation recently implemented several programs to discover and nurture Saudi talents in the sport through training and development courses. These efforts aim to establish a strong Saudi presence in major international championships and events.

Related Topics

India Saudi Olympics Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

8 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

17 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

17 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

17 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

17 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

17 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World