Belgian Rider ‘Verwimp’ Wins Dressage Cup Class of Equestrian Federation 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Belgian Olympic dressage rider Jorinde Verwimp claimed victory in the first class for the one-star category of the 2024 Saudi Equestrian Federation Cup Dressage Championship, held at the "Jump Saudi" venue in Al-Janadriyah.

Ali Al-Sahli, head of the technical committees at the Saudi Equestrian Federation, awarded the top three riders.

Verwimp won the title with an impressive score of 73.431 points riding Vicount de Reves. Palestinian dressage athlete Aleksandra Maksakova took second place with 69.

853 points on Emmy 9, while Indian rider Divyakriti Singh came third with 69.804 points on Adrenaline Vervoed.

The championship concludes tomorrow with the final class, where riders aim to accumulate the highest points to secure the top rankings.

The Saudi Equestrian Federation recently implemented several programs to discover and nurture Saudi talents in the sport through training and development courses. These efforts aim to establish a strong Saudi presence in major international championships and events.