Belgian Runners Report Post-Shot Drop in Results - Coach

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Jacques Borlee, the coach of the Belgian men's 4x400m relay team, said Tuesday that the runners were surprised to see their performance drop after they received a COVID-19 shot.

"We have big problems with the vaccination.

After the first dose performance drops 10-20% for 10 days, and after the second dose performance decreases longer, we're talking about 21 days," he told the LN24 news channel.

Borlee said that all vaccinated members of the Belgian Tornados had been having it rough. He complained that the team had been left entirely in the dark about the effect of vaccination on the athletes.

Belgian immunologist Michel Goldman said this side effect not completely unexpected because of how vaccines affect muscles. He said athletes could take longer to fully recover than non-professionals.