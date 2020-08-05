UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Scientists Name Mantis After Attenborough

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:27 PM

Belgian scientists name mantis after Attenborough

Belgian scientists have named a new "very large and robust" Vietnamese sub-species of praying mantis after British television naturalist David Attenborough

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Belgian scientists have named a new "very large and robust" Vietnamese sub-species of praying mantis after British television naturalist David Attenborough.

According to the Royal Belgian Society of Entomology, a recent expedition to the Annamite mountains in central Vietnam uncovered a mantis now known as Titanodula attenboroughi.

The Belgian Journal of Entmology describes 94-year-old Attenborough as "one of the world's most beloved naturalists".

It describes the new-found insect as a "very large and robust praying mantis. Head triangular, antennae filiform. Long but robust pronotum, with smooth dorsal surface." Mantises were once assigned to the catch-all Herodula genus -- dubbed a "wastebasket taxon" by the journal -- but species of this group display a great variety of male genitalia, suggesting they are separate.

The research has allowed scientists to assign Attenborough's eponymous mantis to a new group, Titanodula.

Attenborough was director of programming for British public broadcaster the BBC in the 1970s, but is best known for presenting an ambitious series of wildlife documentaries, beginning with Life on Earth in 1979.

He is a much-loved public figure and has received other honours, including a knighthood.

In 2016 the British polar research vessel was named the RRS Sir David Attenborough despite a poll of internet users suggesting it be dubbed "Boaty McBoatface".

Related Topics

Internet World Male David Vietnam 2016 TV Best

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

32 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.