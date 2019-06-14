UrduPoint.com
Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Flemish Nationalists - Lawmaker

The Socialist Party (PS) of Belgium, which seized the majority of the vote in the French-speaking Wallonia region in the country's legislative elections last month, refused on Friday to engage in coalition talks with the nationalist New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) of the Dutch-speaking Flanders region, which received the majority of the vote nationally

Belgium held parliamentary elections last month, which resulted in no party receiving the majority needed to form the government. On May 30, King Philippe of Belgium tasked Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, a member of the liberal Reformist Movement (MR), and former deputy Prime Minister Johan Vande Lanotte from PS to look into the possibility of forming a Federal government.

"We will not negotiate with N-VA because N-VA seeks a confederacy, while we do not intend to speak about confederacy. We want to discuss urgent matters. We have nothing in common.

We do not necessarily need N-VA, we can form a majority [at the parliament] without N-VA. We must not fall into crisis," Paul Magnette, one of the socialist leaders, told journalists.

Of 150 available seats in the Chamber of Representatives, the lower house of Belgium's parliament, at least 76 are needed to form the government. May's parliamentary elections resulted in N-VA coming out on top with 25 seats, followed by the PS with 20 seats and MR with 14 seats.

The previous coalition of N-VA and MR collapsed in December after the Flemish nationalists abandoned the cabinet in protest of Prime Minister Charles Michel's decision to support the UN Global Compact on Migration. Michel is a member of the Reformist Movement. Since regular parliamentary elections were scheduled for May, the country was able to avoid a snap vote � the minority government simply continued to work in a caretaking capacity.

