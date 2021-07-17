UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Toll Rises To 27 As PM Visits Flood Zone

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:17 PM

Belgian toll rises to 27 as PM visits flood zone

The death toll from flooding in eastern Belgium hit 27 on Saturday, as police went door-to-door seeking news of at risk residents and the prime minister toured devastated towns

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll from flooding in eastern Belgium hit 27 on Saturday, as police went door-to-door seeking news of at risk residents and the prime minister toured devastated towns.

In an update late Saturday, the Belgian crisis centre said that, in addition to the 27 confirmed dead, 103 people are "presumed missing and out of contact." But it stressed that these people were not necessarily dead or in immediate danger, but may have lost their cellphones or be unable to recharge their batteries in areas without power.

"We hope it's simply that we can't get in touch with them," a spokesman said.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo toured the town of Rochefort and elsewhere in the basin of the river Meuse to see the aftermath of what he has branded an "unprecedented" flood.

"Terrible damage, and suffering too, but also enormous solidarity," he tweeted after touring Rochefort and Pepinster, in the heart of the crisis.

.

De Croo was joined by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the river valleys of eastern Belgium near the border with her native Germany, also badly hit.

"My heart ached as I met people who have lost their homes, the savings of a lifetime," Von der Leyen said.

"I told them: Europe is with you. We are with you in mourning and we will be with you in rebuilding." Flood waters descended on densely inhabited valleys in the region around the Meuse river on Thursday, after days of intense rain.

By Saturday, the skies were clearing and the downpour had abated, but the retreating waters left scenes of devastation across 120 local government areas.

Police were going door to door, checking on residents, and De Croo has declared Tuesday -- the eve of Belgium's national day -- a day of official mourning.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Flood Europe Germany Belgium May Border From Government

Recent Stories

Eight Hurt in Portland Shooting - Police

23 minutes ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

23 minutes ago

Armenia's Top Court Dismisses Lawsuits Aimed at Ov ..

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims five more lives, infects 1,359 oth ..

24 minutes ago

NADRA to issue succession certificates in KP

24 minutes ago

Czech Olympic team reports Covid case upon landing ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.