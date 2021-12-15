Belgian trial starts over UK migrant truck deaths

Two years after 39 Vietnamese migrants died aboard a truck that travelled to Britain, Belgium on Wednesday opened the trial of 23 people suspected of involvement in the human-smuggling ring responsible

Bruges, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Two years after 39 Vietnamese migrants died aboard a truck that travelled to Britain, Belgium on Wednesday opened the trial of 23 people suspected of involvement in the human-smuggling ring responsible.

The proceedings, in a courtroom in the city of Bruges, follow convictions handed down in Britain in January to seven men, several for manslaughter. They were given prison sentences ranging from three years to 27 years.

In Vietnam, in September last year, four men were sent to prison in connection with the case. Their sentences ranged from two-and-a-half years to seven-and-a-half years.

The Bruges trial, expected to last two days, focuses on the fact that the truck left for Britain on October 22, 2019 from Anderlecht, a neighbourhood on Brussels' western outskirts, where the gang allegedly had two safe houses to group migrants.

The bodies of the migrants, 31 men and eight women, aged 15 to 44 and all from Vietnam, were discovered the next day in Britain, when the container they were in was opened in Grays, an industrial area in Essex, just east of London.

They had suffocated in extremely hot weather as the truck had crossed by sea. They had tried, without success, to pierce the metal container's roof with a pole.

A Belgian prosecutor told the trial: "What stays with me the most is a bloody handprint on the door of the container." The macabre crime triggered police investigations on both sides of the Channel, and in Vietnam.

On May 26, 2020 Belgian authorities raided several addresses, most in the Brussels region, to round up Vietnamese suspected of links to the people-smuggling outfit.

A verdict in the trial of the 23 may take several weeks to be delivered. Prosecutors are seeking prison terms from 18 months to 15 years for the defendants.