Belgian Troops Left Afghanistan, Brussels to Assist Remaining Citizens - Defense Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) All of the Belgian troops have left Afghanistan and Brussels is currently negotiating with international partners on the assistance to its citizens still remaining in the country, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said Sunday.

"Closely following the very worrying situation in #Afghanistan. Now that all military left the country, coordinating within government on support of @belgiumdefence on the questions of the AFGH tolks [Afghan peace talks in Doha] and remaining Belgian citizens on the ground, in close contact with our international partners," the minister wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually stepped down and left the country. In the past weeks, the situation in Afghanistan drastically deteriorated as the movement overran major cities and provinces.