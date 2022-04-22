Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway Inflation Shrinks Buying Power

UrduPoint.com

Hundreds of unionists rallied outside the federation of Belgian business in the capital on Friday to demand pay raises as rampant inflation continues to drive household costs upward

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Hundreds of unionists rallied outside the federation of Belgian business in the capital on Friday to demand pay raises as rampant inflation continues to drive household costs upward.

Belgium's three largest confederations of trade unions called for protests in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent in the run-up to a nationwide demonstration scheduled for June 20.

Protesters pulled empty shopping carts, space heaters and gas canisters to the entrance to symbolize the rising costs of fuel, food and heating.

Unions want the monthly minimum wage to be raised to 2,300 Euros ($2,500) from the current 1,800 euros and the social security system to be revised to better match wages to the rising cost of living.

Under the Belgian system of indexation, rising consumer prices automatically lead to larger paychecks in the public sector, but trade unions argue that a fixed 0.4% raise is no longer enough to cover household expenses.

