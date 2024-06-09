Belgians Vote As Far-right Rise Set To Complicate Government Hunt
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Belgium voted Sunday in national and regional elections expected to see a surge for far-right Flemish separatists that could make forming a new government even more difficult.
The linguistically divided country -- split between Dutch-speaking Flanders in the north and French-speaking Wallonia in the south -- took 493 days to hash together a seven-party governing coalition after the last ballot in 2019.
Now there are fears that figure -- or even the record of 541 days set in 2010-2011 -- could be topped as support grows for the far right in Flanders and far left in Wallonia.
"I always hope for change, but we are often disappointed. It's always the same thing. It's a perpetual waltz," said voter Anne Rosart in the town of Mettet in Wallonia.
When the results are tallied from the votes, held the same day as EU parliament elections, most eyes will be on how the far-right Vlaams Belang fare.
Opinion polls have put them on course to overtake right-wing rivals N-VA to become the biggest party in Flanders -- and also pick up the largest share in the 150-seat Federal parliament with 26.
But the party pushing to make Flanders independent remains unlikely to get into government in its home region -- and firmly blocked on the national stage.
"Belgium is the past, Flanders is the future," said Vlaams Belang leader Tom van Grieken as he voted.
"The Flemish people need a new government which is Flemish and is right-wing."
Their rise follows a broader pattern of gains for the far right across Europe and the victory of ally Geert Wilders in neighbouring Netherlands last year.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From World
-
Crippa extends Italian delight with European half-marathon victory5 minutes ago
-
Swiss vote to boost renewable energy: polling institute5 minutes ago
-
Missing UK journalist found dead on Greek island: police5 minutes ago
-
Rising heatwaves, floods causing increase in snakebites across Southasia25 minutes ago
-
Crippa extends Italian delight with European half-marathon victory25 minutes ago
-
Kolisi to miss Twickenham Test as weakened Springboks face Wales35 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says hit Su-57 fighter jet inside Russia35 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco says foreigners grab 'majority' of share offering1 hour ago
-
Crippa extends Italian delight with European half-marathon victory1 hour ago
-
India's Modi to take oath alongside coalition allies2 hours ago
-
Over 200 scientific papers produced by Grand Hajj Symposium in 48 years2 hours ago
-
EU voters head to polls on last day of marathon elections2 hours ago