Belgians Vote As Far-right Rise Set To Complicate Government Hunt

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Belgians vote as far-right rise set to complicate government hunt

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Belgium voted Sunday in national and regional elections expected to see a surge for far-right Flemish separatists that could make forming a new government even more difficult.

The linguistically divided country -- split between Dutch-speaking Flanders in the north and French-speaking Wallonia in the south -- took 493 days to hash together a seven-party governing coalition after the last ballot in 2019.

Now there are fears that figure -- or even the record of 541 days set in 2010-2011 -- could be topped as support grows for the far right in Flanders and far left in Wallonia.

"I always hope for change, but we are often disappointed. It's always the same thing. It's a perpetual waltz," said voter Anne Rosart in the town of Mettet in Wallonia.

When the results are tallied from the votes, held the same day as EU parliament elections, most eyes will be on how the far-right Vlaams Belang fare.

Opinion polls have put them on course to overtake right-wing rivals N-VA to become the biggest party in Flanders -- and also pick up the largest share in the 150-seat Federal parliament with 26.

But the party pushing to make Flanders independent remains unlikely to get into government in its home region -- and firmly blocked on the national stage.

"Belgium is the past, Flanders is the future," said Vlaams Belang leader Tom van Grieken as he voted.

"The Flemish people need a new government which is Flemish and is right-wing."

Their rise follows a broader pattern of gains for the far right across Europe and the victory of ally Geert Wilders in neighbouring Netherlands last year.

