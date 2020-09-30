UrduPoint.com
Belgium Appoints Finance Minister Alexander De Croo As New Prime Minister - Reports

Belgium has announced the appointment of incumbent Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo as the new head of government amid the ongoing formation of a seven-party coalition cabinet, also referred to as the "Vivaldi" government, the Le Soir newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Belgium has announced the appointment of incumbent Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo as the new head of government amid the ongoing formation of a seven-party coalition cabinet, also referred to as the "Vivaldi" government, the Le Soir newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The liberal Dutch-speaking politician, De Croo is expected to be sworn in on Thursday morning before the government statement to the country's lawmakers scheduled for 2:15 p.m. (12:15 GMT), the media outlet said.

Meanwhile, the negotiations on the new Belgian government had remained futile for almost 500 days. De Croo's predecessor was Sophie Wilmes, who had initially led the caretaker government in 2019, and then became the head of permanent government, formed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

