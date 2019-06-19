UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Apprehends 2 PKK Terror Suspects

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

Belgium apprehends 2 PKK terror suspects

Belgium Government on Wednesday apprehended two PKK terror suspects accused of recruiting and training terrorists, the Europol said

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Belgium Government on Wednesday apprehended two PKK terror suspects accused of recruiting and training terrorists, the Europol said.

"The Belgian judicial authorities, in effective cooperation with Eurojust and Europol, targeted a terrorist group involved in the recruitment and training of Kurdish terrorist fighters," Europol said in a statement.

"Two suspects were apprehended by the Belgian authorities for hearings," the statement said.

The EU's judicial cooperation unit, Eurojust, facilitated the issuance and transmission of several European Investigation Orders that were swiftly executed in EU members states including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and Switzerland, it added.

Headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, Europol assists the EU member states in their fight against serious international crimes and terrorism.

Related Topics

Terrorist France Germany The Hague Austria Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Government

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif demands 50% raise in salaries of go ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese company trapping Pakistanis into investmen ..

19 minutes ago

Father, son killed over enmity in Sargodha

11 minutes ago

KP govt allocated over Rs7bn for Peshawar's hospit ..

11 minutes ago

UNHCR appoints Kenyan singer as goodwill ambassado ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan making significant progress in fight agai ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.