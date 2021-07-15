UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Asks Residents To Quit Liege's Flood-threatened Riverfront

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:55 PM

Belgium asks residents to quit Liege's flood-threatened riverfront

Authorities in the Belgian city of Liege on Thursday urged residents to evacuate neighbourhoods on the Meuse river as several days of heavy rains threatened historic flooding

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Authorities in the Belgian city of Liege on Thursday urged residents to evacuate neighbourhoods on the Meuse river as several days of heavy rains threatened historic flooding.

The city authorities "ask the inhabitants of Liege who still have the possibility to evacuate to do so," a statement said, adding that waters could rise another 1.5 metres (five feet) in the coming hours from their current levels.

"If evacuation is no longer possible, citizens are advised to go upstairs and not to take any risks," the statement added.

"The crisis situation is exceptional and solidarity must prevail," they said.

The Meuse, or Maas in Dutch, is one of northwestern Europe's major waterways with streams and tributaries flowing down from much of southern Belgium, including the hilly Ardennes region.

These rivers, in particular the Ourthe and the Vesdre, have seen their flow increase enormously with the torrential rains of recent days.

Liege, with a population of around 200,000, is the fourth most populous city in Belgium and is just 40 kilometres (24 miles) from Germany, where the floods have killed at least 42 people.

"The flooding is going to be very dangerous in Liege itself," the president of the Walloon region. Elio Di Rupo, told the regional parliament on Thursday.

The towns bordering these rivers in the regions of Liege and Verviers have been under water since Wednesday, notably Theux, Pepinster and the spa town of Spa.

According to the Belgian media, at least six people died in the country as a result of the floods, including four in the eastern district of Verviers alone.

Thousands of people may have to be relocated.

Related Topics

Water Europe Parliament Threatened Died Germany Liege Belgium May Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

56 minutes ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

1 hour ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

1 hour ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

1 hour ago

Woman kills husband over murdering her former life ..

32 seconds ago

UN Rights Chief Says Alarmed by Belarus Security F ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.