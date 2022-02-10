Belgium bans 'Freedom Convoy' in Brussels: mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Belgian authorities said they would ban so-called "freedom convoys" that were set to make their way to Brussels next week, the mayor of the Belgian capital, Philippe Close, said on Thursday.

"Means are being put in place to prevent the blocking of the Brussels-Capital Region," Close said on Twitter. The convoy of vehicles, inspired by the movement against anti-Covid restrictions launched in Canada, was expected to arrive in Brussels on Monday, according to a call to protest circulating on social media.