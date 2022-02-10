UrduPoint.com

Belgium Bans 'Freedom Convoy' In Brussels: Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Belgium bans 'Freedom Convoy' in Brussels: mayor

Belgian authorities said they would ban so-called "freedom convoys" that were set to make their way to Brussels next week, the mayor of the Belgian capital, Philippe Close, said on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Belgian authorities said they would ban so-called "freedom convoys" that were set to make their way to Brussels next week, the mayor of the Belgian capital, Philippe Close, said on Thursday.

"Means are being put in place to prevent the blocking of the Brussels-Capital Region," Close said on Twitter. The convoy of vehicles, inspired by the movement against anti-Covid restrictions launched in Canada, was expected to arrive in Brussels on Monday, according to a call to protest circulating on social media.

Related Topics

Protest Canada Social Media Twitter Vehicles Brussels

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence references in memory of art ..

41 minutes ago
 Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Pu ..

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Punjab IT Board

46 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi L ..

PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to focus on innovation-led export: ..

Pakistan needs to focus on innovation-led export: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal Reached 135% in ..

OPEC Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal Reached 135% in January - Report

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Forecasts US Crude Oil Production to Grow to ..

OPEC Forecasts US Crude Oil Production to Grow to 11.79Mln BpD in 2022 - Report

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>