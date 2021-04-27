Belgium Bans Passenger Traffic From India, Brazil, South Africa - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Belgium banned on Tuesday passenger travel and transit originating from India, Brazil and South Africa as the countries continue to battle surging coronavirus cases, media said.

The decision was taken by the government's consultative committee in response to risks posed by mutated variants that have been driving infections upwards, according to The Brussels Times.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden will reportedly publish a ministerial decree soon that will put the measure into effect.

The ban concerns passengers arriving in Belgium by air, sea, train and bus. Exemptions include diplomats, transport personnel and seafarers, employees of international organizations and those invited by international organizations if their physical presence is indispensable.