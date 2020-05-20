Belgium Begins Clinical Trial of Treatment for COVID-19 Symptom - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The first clinical trials of a drug that could potentially treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, a major symptom of COVID-19, have begun in Belgium, Le Soir newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The treatment, named Sarconeos, is produced by French biotech firm Biophytis, the newspaper wrote. The Belgian Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products gave its approval to begin clinical trials on 50 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

According to the newspaper, Sarconeos was initially developed to treat neuromuscular disease, but the developers have said that it may provide relief to those suffering from breathing difficulties. The treatment may eliminate the need for COVID-19 patients to receive oxygen or use ventilators in hospital.

The initial trial will last 28 days, and if successful, the treatment will be tried on a larger group of patients, the newspaper stated.

The Belgian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, down from the 232 new positive tests reported the day before. The country's case total currently stands at 55,983, and 9,150 people have died as a result of contracting the disease.

Belgium has relaxed a number of the social distancing measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the disease. Many non-essential companies and shops have been allowed to reopen, although citizens must wear facial coverings when traveling on public transport.