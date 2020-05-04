Belgium Begins Coronavirus Contact-Tracing as Lockdown Eased

Belgians have been asked to write down their contacts as part of the country's strategy to limit the spread of the coronavirus as it begins loosening the lockdown on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Belgians have been asked to write down their contacts as part of the country's strategy to limit the spread of the coronavirus as it begins loosening the lockdown on Monday.

Emmanuel Andre, a virologist in charge of the contact-tracing and a member of the expert panel overseeing the shutdown phaseout, tweeted Sunday that "starting tomorrow, you should make a habit of noting who you have been in contact with.

The Belgian government said last month it would not use any smartphone applications to track people through geolocation technology for clues of how the infection spreads because it violated privacy laws.

Instead, Belgium has hired a host of "contact tracers" who will be calling the contacts of people with confirmed coronavirus infection to advise them on preventive measures and monitor their well-being.