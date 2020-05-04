UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Begins Coronavirus Contact-Tracing As Lockdown Eased

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Belgium Begins Coronavirus Contact-Tracing as Lockdown Eased

Belgians have been asked to write down their contacts as part of the country's strategy to limit the spread of the coronavirus as it begins loosening the lockdown on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Belgians have been asked to write down their contacts as part of the country's strategy to limit the spread of the coronavirus as it begins loosening the lockdown on Monday.

Emmanuel Andre, a virologist in charge of the contact-tracing and a member of the expert panel overseeing the shutdown phaseout, tweeted Sunday that "starting tomorrow, you should make a habit of noting who you have been in contact with.

"

The Belgian government said last month it would not use any smartphone applications to track people through geolocation technology for clues of how the infection spreads because it violated privacy laws.

Instead, Belgium has hired a host of "contact tracers" who will be calling the contacts of people with confirmed coronavirus infection to advise them on preventive measures and monitor their well-being.

Related Topics

Technology Belgium Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak-Iran agree to exchange experiences to overcome ..

22 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

35 minutes ago

Four killed in Peshawar car accident

36 seconds ago

Pakistan rejects India's baseless, fallacious cont ..

37 seconds ago

Int'l Firefighters Day observed at Rescue-1122 off ..

40 seconds ago

Al Owais highlights directives of leadership to dr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.