Belgium Begins Sending COVID-19 Ppatients to Germany Due to Overcrowded Hospitals

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Belgium began sending coronavirus patients to Germany due to overcrowded domestic hospitals, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Friday.

"Solidarity between different hospitals is beginning to be organized. Only today, 16 patients from Liege hospitals were sent to Flemish hospitals and four to German hospitals.

These are small numbers, but each patient is a manifestation of solidarity, we are talking about the lives of people," Vandenbroucke said at a press conference in Brussels.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that EU countries were establishing cooperation for possible transportation of patients with coronavirus between the countries of the union in case of such a need or if there is a lack of available hospital capacities.