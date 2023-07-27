MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Belgium is calling for an immediate release of President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, believed to be held captive by the Nigerien military, saying his freedom is crucial to regional stability, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on Thursday.

"Recent developments in Niger pose a threat to the country's stability and the Sahel. It is crucial to safeguard the democratic progress. We call for the immediate release of democratically elected President and the restoration of constitutional order," Lahbib said on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Wednesday, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said that Niger was an important regional partner of Belgium in defense and "plays an important role in the region's stability.

"

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that he had held a phone conversation with the Nigerien president and assured him of the EU's support amid a mutiny in the country.

On Wednesday, part of the Nigerien military said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after members of the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey. The president's office said that Niger's army did not support the mutineers.