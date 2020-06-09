Belgium Confirms 122 New COVID-19 Cases as Downward Trend Continues - Response Center

Belgium has recorded 122 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, down from 154 the day before, as the downward trend in the daily increase continues amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the Belgian coronavirus response center said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Belgium has recorded 122 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, down from 154 the day before, as the downward trend in the daily increase continues amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the Belgian coronavirus response center said on Monday.

The update brings the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 59,348. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 11 over the past day to 9,606, the health authorities said.

A total of 23 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized over the past day. The number of patients in intensive care units has increased by five to 116 over the same period.

Twenty-four patients fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, the center added.

Starting May 4, Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen, and Belgians are allowed to receive guests, but with certain limitations up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Starting Monday, food services, bars and night clubs are allowed to reopen. Beginning June 15, Belgium opens borders with EU countries.