Belgium Confirms 389 New Coronavirus Cases As Daily Deaths Decline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:20 PM

Belgium Confirms 389 New Coronavirus Cases as Daily Deaths Decline

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Belgium recorded 389 new coronavirus cases in the past day, with further 79 people confirmed or suspected to have died from it, the national crisis response center said Sunday.

The total number of infections in the small western European country has climbed to 49,906. The death rate has slowed down since passing the peak on April 12 and death toll is now 7,844.

Eighty-two deaths were reported on Saturday.

A total of 12,309 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 98 in the past day. Another 77 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, with a total of 3,056 people being treated in hospitals.

The Belgian government plans to start easing coronavirus restrictions on Monday, although medical experts warn that social distancing should continue.

