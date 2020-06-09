Belgium Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Further Lockdown Easing - Authorities

The number of COVID-19 cases in Belgium has increased by 89 over the past 24 hours, down from the 122 the day before, to 59,437 amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the Belgian coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Belgium has increased by 89 over the past 24 hours, down from the 122 the day before, to 59,437 amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the Belgian coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 13 over the past day, up from 11 the day before, to 9,619, the health authorities said.

According to the center, 16 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized over the past day. The number of patients in intensive care units went down to 115 and nine fully recovered over the same period.

Starting May 4, Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen, and Belgians are allowed to receive guests, but up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Starting Monday, food services, bars and night clubs have been allowed to reopen. Beginning June 15, Belgium opens borders with EU countries.