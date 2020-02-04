Belgium Confirms First Case of Coronavirus - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Belgium has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus after a Belgian who had recently returned from China's Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter, tested positive for the disease, Belgium's Federal Public Service (FPS) said on Tuesday.

"One of our repatriated citizens tested positive for the new type of Coronavirus," FPS tweeted.

The patient is one of nine people who returned to Belgium from Wuhan on Sunday. All other evacuees tested negative for the virus.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. The epidemic has already left over 420 people dead and over 20,000 infected. Belgium is the ninth European country to have confirmed a coronavirus case on its soil.