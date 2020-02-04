UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:27 PM

Belgium Confirms First Case of Coronavirus - Authorities

Belgium has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus after a Belgian who had recently returned from China's Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter, tested positive for the disease, Belgium's Federal Public Service (FPS) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Belgium has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus after a Belgian who had recently returned from China's Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter, tested positive for the disease, Belgium's Federal Public Service (FPS) said on Tuesday.

"One of our repatriated citizens tested positive for the new type of Coronavirus," FPS tweeted.

The patient is one of nine people who returned to Belgium from Wuhan on Sunday. All other evacuees tested negative for the virus.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. The epidemic has already left over 420 people dead and over 20,000 infected. Belgium is the ninth European country to have confirmed a coronavirus case on its soil.

Related Topics

Dead China Wuhan Belgium December Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

16 minutes ago

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

20 minutes ago

OIC Delegation Concludes Mission to the Philippine ..

20 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

27 minutes ago

World currently 'not in a pandemic' of China virus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.