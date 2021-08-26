UrduPoint.com

Belgium Decides To Complete Operation To Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Belgian government decided on Wednesday to complete the operation to evacuate citizens from Kabul airport, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The Federal government has decided to stop the operation on evacuation from Kabul airport by agreement with European partners, taking into account the development of the situation in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The government also said the Belgian Air Force made five flights to Kabul on Wednesday. Currently, some of the evacuees are in Pakistan, from where they will soon be sent to Belgium.

