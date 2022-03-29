Belgium Decides To Expel Over 20 Russian Diplomats - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:41 PM
Belgium has decided to expel 21 Russian diplomats from the country, the RTBF broadcaster reported on Tuesday
Belgium said that diplomats are being expelled over espionage and security threats, the broadcaster said.