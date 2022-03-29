Belgium Decides to Expel Over 20 Russian Diplomats - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Belgium has decided to expel 21 Russian diplomats from the country, the RTBF broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Belgium said that diplomats are being expelled over espionage and security threats, the broadcaster said.