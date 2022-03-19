UrduPoint.com

Belgium Decides To Postpone Closure Of Nuclear Reactors For 10 Years - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 02:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Belgium has decided to postpone the closure of nuclear reactors in the country for 10 years amid the energy crisis, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

Last year, the Belgian ruling coalition decided to shut down all operating nuclear reactors by 2025.

"The Federal government has decided to take the necessary measures to extend the operation of the two most modern nuclear reactors by 10 years," the prime minister told a press conference.

>