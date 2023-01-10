Belgium, Engie Agree to Extend Operation of 2 NPP Reactors Until 2035 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Belgium has finally agreed with French energy company Engie to extend the operation of two reactors at two nuclear power plants (NPP) in Belgium ” Doel 4 and Tihange 3 ” until 2035, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday.

"Thanks to this decision, work on the prolongation (of the operation) of two plants can begin tomorrow," De Croo told a press conference.

In late July 2022, Belgium and Engie reached an agreement in principle on the extension of the operation of two reactors at the Doel and Tihange NPPs until 2035 amid the energy crisis in the European Union. At that time, De Croo said that the parties planned to reach a final agreement by the end of 2022, so that "the country is confident that there is enough electricity in the unstable geopolitical situation.

"

These reactors at the two NPPs are also expected to be prepared for operation during additional 10 years from November 2026, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF. The agreement provides that the two reactors will be under the joint management of Belgium and Engie, the broadcaster added.

The Tihange NPP is located in the Belgian city of Huy, and consists of three reactors, accounting for about a quarter of all electricity production in Belgium. The Doel NPP is located in the port of Antwerp and consists of four reactors. This station also accounts for about a quarter of all electricity production in the country.