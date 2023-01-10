UrduPoint.com

Belgium, Engie Agree To Extend Operation Of 2 NPP Reactors Until 2035 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Belgium, Engie Agree to Extend Operation of 2 NPP Reactors Until 2035 - Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Belgium has finally agreed with French energy company Engie to extend the operation of two reactors at two nuclear power plants (NPP) in Belgium ” Doel 4 and Tihange 3 ” until 2035, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday.

"Thanks to this decision, work on the prolongation (of the operation) of two plants can begin tomorrow," De Croo told a press conference.

In late July 2022, Belgium and Engie reached an agreement in principle on the extension of the operation of two reactors at the Doel and Tihange NPPs until 2035 amid the energy crisis in the European Union. At that time, De Croo said that the parties planned to reach a final agreement by the end of 2022, so that "the country is confident that there is enough electricity in the unstable geopolitical situation.

"

These reactors at the two NPPs are also expected to be prepared for operation during additional 10 years from November 2026, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF. The agreement provides that the two reactors will be under the joint management of Belgium and Engie, the broadcaster added.

The Tihange NPP is located in the Belgian city of Huy, and consists of three reactors, accounting for about a quarter of all electricity production in Belgium. The Doel NPP is located in the port of Antwerp and consists of four reactors. This station also accounts for about a quarter of all electricity production in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Energy Crisis Nuclear European Union Company Belgium July November All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

27 minutes ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

27 minutes ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

2 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

2 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.